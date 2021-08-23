police lights

One person died and others were injured after a boat crash that occurred late Sunday night under the Little Elm Bridge on Lewisville Lake.

According to the Little Elm Police Department officers responded to the bridge around 11:35 p.m. Officials said a boat carrying six people hit rocks under the bridge and ejected all occupants.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent head injury, police said, and another person was transported to a local hospital. The victim's identity has not been released.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are investigating.

