At approximately 10:58 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Little Elm Police Department received a call regarding a man saying he had killed someone in the 2300 block of Tisbury Way, according to a press release issued by the department.
On their way to the residence, officers received a second 911 call of a man with a rifle acting aggressively heading east on Tisbury. Officers located the subject shortly after, who was carrying a long-barreled rifle, in the 2400 block of Tisbury Way.
The subject threatened officers with the rife, and officers defended themselves in response, the release stated. The suspect sustained a single gunshot wound.
Officers at the scene rendered first aid along with Little Elm Fire Department emergency personnel.
The subject was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was immediately taken to surgery for critical injuries.
After the incident, officers went to the address of the original call and found no one injured, the release stated.
The case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and Little Elm Police Department Internal Affairs division.
The officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave, which is the department’s standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
