The town of Little Elm is moving forward with plans to address future pet retail stores.
On Tuesday, Chad Hyde, community services director, updated the Town Council on the staff's proposed ordinance.
The proposal is to require a permit for anyone wishing to operate an animal establishment, including a boarding business, or retail sales within the town.
They must comply with a variety of conditions, such as availability of water, sanitation, temperature, cages and enclosures, feeding records, bedding, vaccinations and notification of the department regarding any local rabies control incident.
Those wishing to operate a pet grooming facility must also apply for a permit and comply with similar conditions.
It would be considered a violation for both types of facilities if a permit is not obtained, if the store owner refused to comply with an inspection during business hours at the request of the department, and if the store does not comply with any of the requirements.
The proposal also includes requirements for businesses that rehabilitate animals.
“If you are a wildlife rehabilitator you will have to obtain a permit also,” Hyde said. “That way we can verify that you have all the state permits and things that allow you to be a rehabilitator.”
Hyde said the town staff is adding and defining a pet retail sales use in the town's use chart, which the Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to vote on by the end of April. The Town Council will vote on the recommendation after that.
Councilman Tony Singh requested the town explore possible regulations for retail pet stores earlier this year.
This comes after Petland in Frisco was investigated by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) this past summer.
Between July and August, an HSUS member conducted their own hidden-camera investigation in the store and reported to the city alleged deficiencies in animal health, record keeping and veterinary care. HSUS described animals as too sick to eat or suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhea.
A Petland Inc. spokesperson said the HSUS member was employed in the store for six weeks and states the HSUS claims are “irresponsibly inaccurate and clearly uneducated.”
Since then, Frisco has adopted an ordinance to provide more regulation on these types of stores. The Colony passed an ordinance that will make it difficult for pet stores to come to the city.
