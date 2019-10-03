Additional police officers were at Braswell High School on Thursday following a report of a verbal threat made to the campus on Wednesday.
According to Denton ISD Chief Communications Officer Julie Zwahr, a student told a school resource officer she overheard a rumor of a threat. Zwahr said that rumor ended up being non-credible.
Braswell Principal Lesli Guajardo sent a letter to parents Thursday addressing the issue.
“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to us and we want to assure you that we are monitoring the situation closely,” the letter stated.
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said, “This is an open investigation. We’re working in coordination with the school district. But this involves juveniles, so there is very little we can say about it.”
This follows an incident Tuesday in which at least two fights involving large groups of students broke out at the campus.
“We have no information that connects the two incidents,” Zwahr said.
Still, Zwahr said the campus had additional officers on campus out of precaution.
“When kids hear rumors, seeing extra officers is reassuring,” Zwahr said. “So we’re happy to provide that extra level of security.”
Guajardo sent a separate letter Wednesday stating the district conducted an investigation and met with several parents whose “students are facing very severe consequences.”
“Under the Denton ISD Student Code of Conduct, we intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who makes threats or engages in fighting on our campus,” Guajardo stated in a separate letter to parents.
The district confirmed that one student was transported by emergency personnel following the fights for precautionary reasons. It also stated that no weapons were used in the fights.
Guajardo encouraged parents to remind their children to contact an adult immediately if they have information about anything that could endanger the school, staff or students.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated at any level, and prevention is paramount,” she stated.
“Our staff works tirelessly to provide the safest possible learning environment, one that fosters healthy relationships,” she said. “A key part of Braswell High School’s reputation is built on the accomplishments of our students and staff. How we treat one another, in person and on-line, can also play a part.”
