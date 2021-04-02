At 8:02 p.m. Friday officers from the Little Elm Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at the Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park. Upon arrival, officers and EMS personnel located a subject with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a nearby Denton hospital and is in stable condition, police said Friday. Officers have identified the individual who shot the victim and are working to locate them at this time.
Officers believe the situation to be related to a disturbance between two sets of brothers. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have information, contact the Little Elm Police Department at 214-975-0460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.