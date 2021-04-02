police lights

At 8:02 p.m. Friday officers from the Little Elm Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at the Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park. Upon arrival, officers and EMS personnel located a subject with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a nearby Denton hospital and is in stable condition, police said Friday. Officers have identified the individual who shot the victim and are working to locate them at this time.  

Officers believe the situation to be related to a disturbance between two sets of brothers. The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have information, contact the Little Elm Police Department at 214-975-0460.

