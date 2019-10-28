Little Elm police have identified the man they say robbed a CVS on Saturday morning and then fatally shot himself on the sidewalk.
According to the Little Elm Police Department, the armed man, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Stephens, entered the store, located in the 2500 block of FM 423, and demanded drugs.
Town officials said Stephens' identification information listed him as being a Denton resident but that he had been living with his girlfriend in Little Elm.
Officials said Stephens demanded a painkiller, but it's not known how much was ingested.
Officials said no one else was injured in the incident.
