Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said so far protests in the town have been peaceful and without incident.
Groups of people in cities around the country, including North Texas, have had protests in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd, who is black, died in police custody after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was captured on video kneeling against his neck for several minutes, not moving when Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene are being charged with aiding and abetting charges.
Harrison said as of Wednesday there had been two protests in Little Elm. He said Frisco’s rally on Monday, which drew more than 2,000 people, spilled into Little Elm.
“Everyone acted peaceful, and their First Amendment rights were protected by police,” Harrison said.
There was a smaller rally off Navo Road in Little Elm on Tuesday.
Another protest is scheduled for an area near US 380 and Navo on Thursday afternoon.
Harrison said there have not been any reports of property damage in Little Elm, something that has accompanied protests in other cities in North Texas such as Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington.
Tuesday, several hundred people attended a rally in Lewisville. The event began peacefully, but nine arrests were made and tear gas was used by police after individuals blocked traffic and wouldn’t move after officers told them to, Lewisville police said.
