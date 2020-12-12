Nearly a thousand remote-learning students in Little Elm ISD will be required to return to campus in the spring because of academic struggles they have encountered being away from the classroom.
According to the district 960 students received a letter indicating they must return to campus after the winter break. LEISD, much like other districts across the state, used guidelines established by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to set a threshold on when students must go back to campus.
For LEISD, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade must return if, based on the standards based report cards/progress report, students scored below grade level expectations (more than 30 percent of standards resulting in scores of 1’s or 2’s) in reading or math, according to the district’s website.
Students in third through eighth grade must return if they have a 69 or below on their report card/progress report in one or more core classes: reading, language arts, math, science and social studies. If grades six through eight if they have a 69 or below in any high school credit course they must go back to campus.
High school students have to return if they receive a 69 or below in one or more classes on a report card or progress report, the website states.
Beginning in the spring students will return to in-school learning immediately once they have received five or more unexcused absences in a nine-week grading cycle.
Students may go through an appeals process if they receive a letter. Cyndy Mika, assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning, said it’s unclear at this point how many of those will be granted the appeal.
“We did not know what to expect in terms of the number of students that would struggle with at-home learning,” Mika said. “Based on the number of students who were disengaged in the spring with learning, we knew that some students would struggle. The district put in as many stop gaps as possible with providing a hotspot to any family with insufficient internet access and providing a technology device for every student PK-12. Our teachers have worked diligently with our virtual learners, but it isn't the same as having them in-school where we can intervene immediately when a student struggles with content.”
According to the district, 26 percent out of 8,136 LEISD students are learning from home.
