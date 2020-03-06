As the recycling market across the world continues to change, local municipalities are encouraging residents to practice proper recycling.
This comes as China, which at one point imported 40 percent of the world's recycling products, decreased the amount of contamination levels it would accept from 3 percent to 0.5 percent.
That means residents, including those in Little Elm, are asked to pay closer attention to what gets put in their recycling bins and to follow the mantra “clean, dry and empty.”
“I’d say anything covered in food, whether that be cardboard, plastic or aluminum,” said Michelle Kuvoz, the town’s street, stormwater and solid waste manager when asked what the biggest recycling mistake in the town has been. “It needs to be clean to be recycled.”
Kuvoz said other items should be avoided.
“Plastic bags, zip lock bags, shrink wrap and bubble wrap get caught up in the sorting machines and cause them to break down,” Kuvoz said. “Plastic caps can be recycled, but they need to be separate from the container. Disposable coffee cups are not recyclable, nor are ‘tanglers’ such as wire hangers, hose or electrical extension cords. Colored paper also cannot be recycled as it contaminates the recycling stream.”
Kuvoz said syringes, needles, diapers or sanitary napkins that have any human fluid are not recyclable, nor should they be flushed down the toilet.
Little Elm residents will get the chance to recycle, as well as learn about the proper ways to do it, at an upcoming event.
The town will host its biannual Clean and Green event from 8 a.m. to noon April 4 at the Public Works Service Center, located at 1600 Mark Tree Lane. Keep Little Elm Beautiful will have a recycling education booth, and it will give away native plants.
Residents can recycle items such as tires, electronic waste and fluorescent light bulbs. Paper shredding will also be available.
“In regards to Clean and Green it’s the shredding that we’ve had issues with,” Kuvoz said. “Nothing but paper should be in the box and brought to the event. Nothing with a plastic cover or metal or plastic binding. This can, and has, caused a fire to break out inside the shredding truck.”
To service the growing number of residents with larger or more difficult items to be disposed of, some items will not be collected until after the event at the courtesy drop-off site at noon. Those include metal recycling, tree shredding for mulch, and bulk and brush.
The event is for Little Elm residents only, and residents must bring photo identification with their address to enter.
For a full list of the items that will be littleelm.org/724/Clean-and-Green-Specialty-Recycling.
In addition to hosting these events, officials said the town encourages residents through social media posts and public awareness campaigns to recycle.
“In many instances, we utilize information from the North Central Texas Council of Government's ‘Know What to Throw’ campaign and website, timetorecycle.com,” Kuvoz said. “There's a recycling quiz that residents can take, too.”
