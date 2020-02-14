Little Elm Independent School District in partnership with the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation announced Tuesday of its plan to host a 633 Run in honor of Jerry R. Walker on Oct. 17, 2020 at Lobo Stadium.
The fun-filled community event will include a one-mile fun run at the stadium, a 5K, and a 6.33 mile run (10K). The course will include Hart and Walker roads and conclude at Lobo Stadium.
Walker, a Little Elm Police Officer killed in the line of duty in 2017, also served as a school resource officer at Little Elm High School. The Jerry R. Walker Middle School is scheduled to open for the beginning of school in 2020.
“We are excited to announce the first annual 633 Run to honor Detective Jerry Walker who served to protect the community where he lived,” said Daniel Gallagher, superintendent. “We named one of our new middle schools after him, but we also believe by adding a community event in his name ensures future generations will remember him. We want the 633 Run to be a tradition that continues in this community.”
The proceeds of the 633 Run will support the Jerry R. Walker Scholarship fund awarded to Little Elm High School students who plan to pursue a career in public service. In addition, proceeds will also support innovative teaching grants through the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation.
