There will be a runoff election in Little Elm as no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in the mayor's race and the Town Council Place 5.
In the mayor's race, Councilman Curtis Cornelious will face Ken Eaken, who is president of the Little Elm Economic Development Board, in a runoff.
Cornelious received 49.7 percent of the votes (1,326 votes), and Eaken received 30.5 percent (814 votes). Councilman Nick Musteen received 19.8 percent (529 votes).
In Place 5 Jamell Johnson will face Jeremy Lukas in a runoff. Johnson received 33.7 percent of the votes (178 votes), and Lukas finished with 28.9 percent (153 votes). They were followed by Von Gipson (18.3, percent, 97) and Geoff Gray (17 percent, 90).
The runoff election will take place June 5. Early voting runs May 24 to June 1.
In addition, Propositions A, B, C and E in the town's charter election passed.
Proposition A reauthorizes the local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to provide funding for street maintenance and repair.
Proposition B increases the pay for the mayor from $25 to $100 per meeting and the Town Council members from $25 to $50 per meeting.
Proposition C changes the deadline the town must adopt its budget from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.
Proposition E requires the town to adopt a strategic plan and review it at least every two years.
Proposition D, which failed, called for a Charter Review Commission to meet every four years instead of every two years.
In Little Elm ISD, DeLeon English retained his seat on Place 4 of the Board of Trustees by defeating Jonathan Jones. English secured 62.8 percent of the votes (1,737 votes) to Jones' 37.2 percent (1,027).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.