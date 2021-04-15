The town of Little Elm plans to continue recently created safety measures and add a few new ones at Little Elm Park this summer as a result of the park’s increased activity.
Town Manager Matt Mueller said during the summer it’s not uncommon for 2,000 people to visit the park at its peak times. And on the Fourth of July that number can grow to 30,000 to 35,000.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the popularity of the park, in particular the beach,” Mueller said.
Among the safety measures Little Elm will be using is an outside security company to monitor the park as it does during special events.
“We have adequate public safety resources, but the demand swells over the summer,” Mueller said. “They’ll walk around and will be able to get in touch with the police quickly and enforce the rules.”
Mueller said the town will continue to close the park before dark on the weekends, an effort the town started a year ago.
He said the town will implement a weekend parking fee at the park earlier this year. Last year the fee was charged beginning on Memorial Day, but this year it will start May 1. Also, the fee will go into effect at noon Fridays instead of Saturday mornings.
“This may help encourage people to consider going to the park during the week so we can level out the crowds,” Mueller said.
Newer measures include increased enforcement against loitering around the pavilion and the parking lot.
Mueller said the town is also going to put in its own sound system. He said that will not only assist in providing safety announcements but could also reduce the amount of loud music park goers play.
“We’re going to supply the music so people aren’t competing for music,” Mueller said. “The last thing the staff wants to do is walk around listening for vulgar lyrics.”
He said the town will enhance its enforcement of not allowing outside music into the park.
Mueller said the town will also use school resource officers in the park for extra security since they won’t be in school.
“We’ll have a high level of staff out there this summer,” Mueller said.
These safety improvements come just weeks after a fatal shooting that took place at the park. On April 2 Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, of Paloma Creek was shot and killed. Police later arrested 18-year-old Martavias Jerrell Woods and charged him with murder. Police said they are also searching for a 16-year-old suspect in the murder.
But Mueller said the safety changes had been discussed before the incident and are not a direct result of the shooting.
“When that occurred, it was such a tragedy,” Mueller said. “It brought to light what can happen in a public space. We never want to have a situation like that occur anywhere. It certainly caused us to analyze our staffing and security levels. But we felt like the carry-over rules and what we plan to do is a good plan to keep the park safe and to meet any challenges.”
