Little Elm police are still looking for a man who went missing Thursday morning.
Bruce Cray, 75, was last seen at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of Cortes de Pallas Drive in Little Elm.
Cray is a white male with gray hair. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a health condition that can cause dementia-like symptoms as well as sundown syndrome, a condition that causes restlessness and confusion.
He is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, black pants, black military boots, and glasses.
Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said officers are still patrolling local neighborhoods to search for Cray. He said officers are returning to homes that have video surveillance.
“We’ve spent a lot of time knocking on doors,” Harrison said. “A lot of people went out of town for the holiday, so we’re going back to see if they have video footage that could help us track him down.”
Police have also searched several areas, such as the green belt north and south of Valencia Peninsula, Paloma Creek and even the edge of Frisco.
Harrison said while the tips have been few, officers are following up on every tip they get.
Harrison said police received a call from an employee at a diner in Irving on Monday who believes they saw Cray.
The caller said a man at Big State Fountain Grill at 100 E. Irving Blvd. asked why the bank across the street was closed. The caller said they later saw a news report about the missing man and believe the man at the diner was Cray.
“We’ve been following up on that since (Monday) night,” Harrison said. “We’re working with the owner of the diner to capture the video of the inside so we can confirm or deny that he was in Irving. We feel like this is a strong lead, but until we lay our eyes on the video to confirm it, it’s just a lead.”
Harrison urges anyone who believes they have information to call 911.
“Even if they think it’s not important, call us,” Harrison said. “We can take one piece and piece it together to get a better lead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.