Singh unveils much anticipated community program

It seemed like the culmination of months of work for Councilman Tony Singh. The Citizen Government Academy product himself, the councilman has spent months campaigning on and convincing the public of the untapped potential of government programs. Whether it was setting up tables in front of stores or volunteering at town events, Singh has done the tireless work of forging individual relationships with the community to get his message out.
On Tuesday night, the first year councilman introduced that Citizen Ambassador Program. In his signature initiative, Singh hopes this program will be the final piece in the puzzle for an issue he has staked most of his candidacy on. He has long argued that Little Elm has a large assortment of ways to get involved but residents just do not know about them. The reason, a fundamental flaw in the way information is disseminated. Under his new plan, community ambassadors will spread the word of programs to their neighbors in person and online.
“We have 30,000 homes in Little Elm and only 27 people use our video crime watch program. We have 75,000 people, including our extra territorial jurisdiction, and only 2,600 people are signed up for the Mainsail,” Singh said. “Successful towns need people to know what is going on. People reach people and that is what this program will do.”
The way this program is structured, at least in the infantile stages of its creation, will be an extension of the Citizens Government Academy. Those who graduate from the 10-week program will move on to become town ambassadors. These ambassadors will volunteer at events, come to council meetings and serve as a liaison between the council and the people. They can talk to their neighbors about what they hear in council meetings and also discuss with council members themselves about issues residents are bringing up to them.
“If you graduate the Citizens Police Academy, you can join the Citizens on Patrol. If you graduate the Fire Academy, you can join Box 620. If you graduate the Government Academy though there is no program directly associated with it,” Singh said. “I graduated from it and my wife graduated from the Government Academy. I know a lot of people that want to give back to the town.”
The ambassadors, as sources of information, would be an extension of the council in many ways. These people would direct residents with concerns to the right people to talk to and also attempt to provide factual based comments in conversations in the digital space, like Facebook.
The council raised questions of how it would be administered and the level of interest currently around Little Elm. Although it was originally floated the Singh would lead the charge in organizing the initiative, Town Manager Matt Mueller indicated it would be best if the town staff do the work.
“I think we are going in the right direction. If these are people that are wearing vests that say ‘information’ at events, I think that is great. I think there are bigger uses too,” Mayor David Hillock said. “One of the concerns I had initially is having a person that a resident can come up to get help, to a large degree that is a council member's role. I don’t want to blur the line between the elected officials in the town and the volunteers that are helping those officials.”
Councilman Neil Blais was also on board with the idea of the program but was concerned with any legal challenges that a program like this could open up. Town Attorney Robert Brown said he felt as though the program would be in compliance with the state law.
“I think what is important is we just have some clear definitions and expectations for the group in terms of what their role is and what their role is not,” Brown said. “If there are big-ticket items, these volunteers should not be giving advice to people in terms of how to do something. They should be a conduit.”
Mueller said the Citizens Government Academy graduates were the right place to start for this program. Hillock was also excited about this because they already had a “baseline of facts on how the town operates.”
“The foundation is there for a program like this. We are starting our applications for the fourth year of the Government Academy and after this we will have 80 people that have graduated from the program,” Mueller said. “80 people to volunteer and help is always an asset.”
The next step for the program will be gauging interest from the community.
"I think the next steps are just reaching out to the graduates of the academy and seeing if they would be interested in doing this,” Hillock said.
“My main goal of the program is to get more people informed and involved with the town, improve communication between the town and residents and create future leaders. These leaders can one day join different boards or become council members,” Singh said.
