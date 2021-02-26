Thursday, the Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) elected Jennifer Skidonenko as its new chairperson to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former chairwoman Angie Cadena.
“I'm honored to take on this role within the party,” Skidonenko said. “We’re all excited to get started and move forward with fresh ideas to get Democrats elected in Denton County.”
Skidonenko is an active Democrat who has encouraged citizens to vote and become involved, a press release stated. Skidonenko worked as an organizer for Beto O’Rourke’s Senate campaign and ran for the Texas House of Representatives District 106.
Additionally, Skidonenko is a community activist.
“After the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida,” Skidonenko said, “I founded the Denton County Moms Demand Action group to bring the gun violence prevention movement to our community. Later, I became the regional deputy lead for the DFW area groups.”
Skidonenko plans to lead the DCDP forward by focusing on grassroots activism, building coalitions and listening to our communities.
An Aubrey resident, Skidonenko is married and has two sons, one of whom is in the U.S. Army, and a German shepherd and a cat she adopted from local animal shelters.
The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within our communities through grassroots organization and education.
