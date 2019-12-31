The town of Little Elm is always coming up with new events for its residents to enjoy.
So for the start of a new year, how about jumping into the lake?
The town and Lakefront at Little Elm will host its first Lakefront Polar Plunge at noon Saturday at Little Elm Beach, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway.
“We were just brainstorming ideas and were thinking about how we don't have a New Year's event,” said Meagan Martinez, Lakefront marketing and programs specialist. “We thought this would be a cool idea, something for people to do in the cooler months.”
The concept for the free event is simple. Those who are interested in participating show up, sign a waiver and then do what they normally do in the hot summer months – jump into Lewisville Lake.
“People can wear their swim suit, or they can wear a T-shirt and shorts,” Martinez said, adding that people are encouraged to wear a costume as well.
In fact, before the plunge there will be various contests with awards given out for oldest and youngest participant, plus best costume.
While the polar plunge has long been a tradition for thrill seekers to jump into freezing water in icy conditions, this event won't be quite that frigid. The local forecast calls for high temperatures to be in the mid-50s.
Those who jump into the lake will receive a sticker that says “I took the plunge.” People can use that sticker for special offers at four Lakefront businesses – Little Elm Crafthouse, Hula Hut, Fuzzy's Tacos and Savory Kitchen.
Martinez said she's expecting approximately 50 people to take part in the plunge.
“I took inspiration from others that I've seen,” Martinez said. “Right now we're going to go with it, and then we'll look for ways to improve it next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.