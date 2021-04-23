The town of Little Elm expects to begin work on various street improvement projects later this spring.
Jason Shroyer, director of public works, outlined the next phase of street maintenance projects at a council work session earlier this month.
Shroyer said the town will continue to use the annual street maintenance (ASM) program, which was created in 2005. The ASM is funded by the quarter-cent street maintenance sales tax, and it covers maintenance, preservation, repair and construction of streets, sidewalks and other paving infrastructure.
Every four years voters are asked to reauthorize the quarter-cent sales tax to fund the program. Voters last approved the reauthorization in 2017, and the measure will be on the ballot in May for future projects.
“That allows us to provide a proactive approach to maintenance so that we’re not being reactive to things, which can be very costly,” Shroyer said.
He said much of the work this spring will include panel replacement, which if maintained properly can last for 25 years or more.
“You spend the money to keep the good streets good,” Shroyer said.
Those areas include Lakeshore Drive from Parkside and Longshore Drive, Port Sullivan Drive in the Mariner Pointe subdivision and Lone Ranger Trail in Stardust Ranch.
Others include Sunset Pointe Phase 1, the area of FM 423 north of Walker Lane; Sunset Pointe Phase 3, east of Woodlake Parkway and north of Walker; and Sunset Pointe Phase 5, west of Woodlake and north of Walker.
Other areas that will receive panel replacement include Eldorado Parkway, East and West Park Street, Oak Grove Parkway, Kings Crossing, Shell Beach, Valencia, Mallard Drive, Bradford Pear Drive and Wynfield Drive.
Some streets in the Cottonwood subdivision will receive an asphalt overlay – Bill Street, Debbie Lane, Douglas Street and Allen Street) and drainage work. Shroyer said asphalt overlays can help extend a street’s life by seven years.
Shroyer said there will also be sidewalk repair done on Lakeshore and in some of the areas within Sunset Pointe phases 1, 3 and 5.
Shroyer said the project total for this year is approximately $1.6 million. Work will begin in May and will continue through the summer.
“There’s not a lot of work that will impact schools this year,” Shroyer said. “But we will identify those areas and work to have those done prior to the start of school next year.”
Shroyer said the town evaluates roads based on resident feedback and by town monitoring. Geotechnical analysis is also used, as well as a third-party company that performs a pavement analysis.
