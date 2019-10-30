Denton ISD is reminding parents to talk with their children about safety following a report of a suspicious incident Tuesday afternoon.
According to a letter sent to parents by Bell Elementary, located in Little Elm, a student told her parents that an older man grabbed the girl’s backpack as the girl was walking home from school in a neighborhood near the campus.
The man was described as having light gray hair and wearing a blue jacket.
“Local law enforcement officials have not determined whether or not this instance may have been a possible child abduction but want to keep everyone in the area on alert,” the letter stated. “Please make sure students are aware of the situation, instruct them to walk or run in the opposite direction if he/she is approached and remind them to notify any parent or school staff member if anything like this happens to them.”
Little Elm police provided extra presence in the area during the time of student arrival and dismissal.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Little Elm Police at 214-975-0460, and those with questions about school safety should contact Principal Lauren Shapiro at lshapiro@dentonisd.org or 972-347-7200.
