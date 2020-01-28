The Little Elm ISD Education Foundation announced that George Teague, former Dallas Cowboy, will emcee their Boots & Bling Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction on March 27, at the Tribute Golf Club in The Colony.
The LEISD Education Foundation will honor this year’s Lobo Honors Award winners at the event. The winners are selected from letters that students submit that explain how their LEISD instructor has positively impacted their lives and helped them reach their full potential.
These teachers, students and their families will be honored guests of the Education Foundation at this year’s gala.
Cathy Capps-Warren, LEISD Education Foundation president stated, “The Lobo Honors Award nominations are always so uplifting and from the heart. It is very moving to read about the differences made in our students’ lives. We are excited to celebrate these teachers and give them the recognition they deserve.”
Teague was a standout football player from 1989-1993 at the University of Alabama and was voted permanent captain during the 1992 National Championship Season.
Teague was a first-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers. His nine-year NFL career included one year with the Miami Dolphins and five years with the Dallas Cowboys. While the Super Bowl eluded him, he participated in 11 post-season games and holds the NFL record for the longest interception return in playoff history with a 101-yard touchdown.
Teague is also famous for an incident during a 2000 Cowboys game. When Terrell Owens attempted to spike the football on the Cowboys star at the center of the Cowboys field, Teague knocked him off.
Teague has served as Athletic Director and Head football coach at Harvest Christian Academy, athletic director and development officer at Carrollton Christian Academy (CCA), athletic director and head football coach at Shelton School, and currently serves as the athletic director and head football coach at John Paul II High School in Plano.
Teague, who has been linked with coaching positions both at the professional and collegiate level, said, “As players progress from high school, through college and to the pros, the opportunities to influence their character diminish. I love being in the education environment where I have the opportunity to impact the lives of young men and women.”
Teague is the Dallas Cowboys’ nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award for 2020. Teague has been married for 26 years to Consuela, his high school sweetheart. They have two children, James and Jada, ages 26 and 20.
LEISD Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has provided over $85,000 in teacher grants and student scholarships in the past three years. Proceeds raised from the gala will go toward funding teacher grants to inspire learning in the classrooms and will fulfill the mission to partner with the community to provide resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize innovative opportunities so that every student in LEISD can realize their full potential.
Visit littleelmisd.net/foundation or facebook.com/LEISDEF, or email admin@leisdef.net for more information about this year’s gala and how your organization can be involved. Individual tickets will also be available Feb. 3 at littleelmisdeducationfoundationbootsblinggala.eventbrite.com/.
