The teen who drowned at Lewisville Lake near Little Elm Park on Sunday has been identified as 16-year-old Marvin Alejandro Castro Alas of Denton.

According to the Little Elm Fire Department, Castro Alas was swimming in the lake Sunday evening and left the swim beach to swim toward the DFW Surf Shack area with his sister when he went missing. He was discovered by the Lewisville Fire Department’s dive team at approximately 9:30 p.m., two hours after he went missing.

Little Elm’s police department, fire department and dive team assisted in the search.

Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

The beach was closed temporarily during the search.

