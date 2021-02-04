The opening of The Cove at The Lakefront is now just two weeks away.
Chad Hyde, director of community services, Tuesday updated the Little Elm Town Council on the key dates for the opening of the 42,000-square-foot water park.
The soft opening is tentatively set for the week of Feb. 22. The soft opening period will allow for select patrons – founding members, town staff and family, elected officials, etc., to attend to allow the staff to take a dry run.
“The soft opening is our opportunity to train our staff, to get our feet under us, to make mistakes and learn from them from a training standpoint and not only put our front desk staff through stress tests but also put our lifeguards through tests,” Hyde said.
The ribbon-cutting, which will be the first public event, will take place March 6.
Spring Break at The Cove will run March 8-14.
The grand opening celebration is still unclear, though Hyde said possible dates are April 24, May 1 or May 8.
“When we talk about a grand opening it’s something we really want to do right and have a big celebration,” Hyde said. “The ribbon cutting, I don’t think we’ll be able to do that at that point.”
The Cove will feature a double FlowRider indoor wave surfing machine, slides, an activity pool, two lap lanes, a large play structure and a splash pad.
Hyde said much of the facility is complete, including the FlowRider, slides with an interactive screen and play units and landscaping. He said the health and fire final inspection are in progress, the kitchen/concession area is complete, and the concession vendor has submitted an application for a TABC license.
As far as safety protocols, Hyde said the capacity will be up to 700 people, but he added that the building capacity is 2,800. He said the pool capacity is 700.
“But we know that not everyone in the facility will be in the pool at the same time,” Hyde said. “We feel like this is a good number we can start out with and evaluate to see what it really looks like in there. Because we don’t know what 700 people in that facility looks like because we haven’t had that.”
Mayor David Hillock said he would be OK with that number being lower.
“Seven hundred might seem like a lot,” Hillock said. “It’s probably not going to be filled up with birthday parties and mezzanine activity the first couple of weekends. It’s probably going to be a bunch of kids playing in the pool.”
Town Manager Matt Mueller said the town settled on 700 because that’s 25 percent capacity, which is similar to what other water parks North Texas have.
Other protocols include mask requirements in the common areas and not eating or swimming, social distancing, party rooms will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and there will be temperature screening stations.
