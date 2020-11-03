Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

Challenger Monique Thompson holds a lead over incumbent LeAnna Harding in the race for Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees, Place 1.

Through early voting numbers, Thompson has secured 8,810 votes (52.6 percent) to Harding’s 7,954 (47.5 percent).

Check back for updates.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments