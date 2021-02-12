There will be a three-person race for the next Little Elm mayor this spring – and two of them are familiar faces on the Town Council.
Council members Curtis Cornelious and Nick Musteen, along with resident Ken Eaken, have filed to run for the mayor’s seat, which is held by David Hillock. Hillock is not seeking reelection as he has reached his term limit.
The filing period ended Friday evening.
Cornelious has served two terms on the council representing District 3.
Musteen has served six years on the Town Council representing District 5.
Eaken is chairman of the Little Elm Local Development Corporation and has served on the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation.
District 5 drew five candidates – Jamell Johnson, Jack Gregg, Stevon Gipson, Geoff Gray and Jeremy Lukas.
Incumbent Neil Blais did not draw an opponent in District 3.
In Little Elm ISD, incumbent DeLeon English will face Jonathan Jones for Place 4. English was first elected in 2014.
Place 5 incumbent Jason Olson, who is the board’s vice president, will face challenger Lorena Toles. Olson was first elected in 2015.
Election Day is May 1 for municipal and school board races, and early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.