There will be three candidates running for Place 1 on the Little Elm Town Council during a special election later this year.

The filing period for the Nov. 2 election ended Monday with Ken Eaken, Jamell Johnson and David Taylor filing to run.

Place 1 was vacated by Curtis Cornelious when he successfully ran for mayor last spring.

Eaken, a realtor, is president of the Little Elm Economic Development Board. He ran against Cornelious and Nick Musteen in the mayoral race in May.

Johnson, a compliance manager, ran against Jeremy Lukas, Von Gipson and Geoff Gray in the race for Place 5 on the Town Council in May. He reached a runoff but lost to Lukas.

Taylor, who works in financial services, has run for council twice.

Place 1 is an at-large seat.

The drawing for order on the ballot will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 3, and early voting runs Oct. 18-29.

