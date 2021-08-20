There will be three candidates running for Place 1 on the Little Elm Town Council during a special election later this year.
The filing period for the Nov. 2 election ended Monday with Ken Eaken, Jamell Johnson and David Taylor filing to run.
Place 1 was vacated by Curtis Cornelious when he successfully ran for mayor last spring.
Eaken, a realtor, is president of the Little Elm Economic Development Board. He ran against Cornelious and Nick Musteen in the mayoral race in May.
Johnson, a compliance manager, ran against Jeremy Lukas, Von Gipson and Geoff Gray in the race for Place 5 on the Town Council in May. He reached a runoff but lost to Lukas.
Taylor, who works in financial services, has run for council twice.
Place 1 is an at-large seat.
The drawing for order on the ballot will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 3, and early voting runs Oct. 18-29.
