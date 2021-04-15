Suspect vehicle Hackberry shooting

Suspect's vehicle

 Courtesy of Little Elm PD

A toddler was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store in Hackberry on Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for the suspect.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at Watts Grocery Store at the intersection of Rose Lane and King Road. Police said around 2 p.m. a woman, her toddler child and her sister stopped at the store, and soon after the sister’s boyfriend drove up and fire several shots at the vehicle, striking the child in the leg.

The child was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the victims identified the shooter as 25-year-old Demetrius Davis. Police from Little Elm and other agencies are searching for him.

According to police the sister said she had an argument with Davis earlier in the day. The couple lives together in Richardson, police said.

