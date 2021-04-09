Little Elm Fire Department Auxiliary (LEFDA) has announced it is partnering with Little Elm Box 620 Support Co. ("Box 620") to host its 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, April 23 at The Tribute Golf Course in The Colony.
The Annual Charity Golf Tournament is LEFDA's popular fundraiser, which helps provide support to first responders of Little Elm and surrounding areas, raise awareness about fire safety education, and support the "injury and/or loss of life while on duty" assistance program.
This event includes prize opportunities for participants, including hole-in-one and closest to the pin, as well as an awards dinner in the evening.
"Now that events are opening back up, we wanted this year's event to be its best," said LEFDA President Jennifer Villalpando. "Combining our volunteer teams provides a better workforce to run the tournament effectively and efficiently."
Box 620 provides safety, rehabilitation and assistance to first responders within Denton and Collin counties, making its partnership with the LEFDA ideal, organizers said.
"This is an excellent opportunity to unite our shared passion for serving those who serve us all," said Box 620 President Yvonne Allen-Esakoff. "We look forward to helping host this very honored event."
This year's event will be temporarily named the Little Elm Fire Department Box 620 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament until a Title Sponsor is secured.
Registration is now open for both player packages as well as sponsorship packages. For more information and to register go to lefdagolf.com.
The LEFDA is dedicated to providing support to the Fire Department, its firefighters and their families, and the residents of Little Elm and surrounding areas. The LEFDA strives to educate stakeholders on fire safety and promotes public awareness of the Little Elm Fire Department.
It assists the fire department and other community organizations at special events and help accident and fire victims. We are an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) exempt non-profit organization comprised of members that have completed the Little Elm Fire Department Citizens Fire Academy. Learn more about the LEFDA at lefda.org.
About Little Elm Box 620 Support Co.
The Little Elm Box 620 Support Co. is a 501(c)(3) exempt non-profit organization providing rehabilitation, safety, and assistance to fire and police departments in and around Denton County.
Services include responding to department calls to provide rest, rehydration, and nourishment to ensure that the physical and mental condition of all emergency personnel involved in an emergency operation does not deteriorate to the point of affecting their safety or the safety of others. Learn more about Box 620 at box620.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.