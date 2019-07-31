Town attorney discusses Facebook law implications with officials

A recent high-profile ruling on the use of social media generated plenty of discussion from the Little Elm Town Council in the latest meeting. Robert Brown, the Little Elm town attorney, highlighted a law that states that no member of council or the mayor can “block” another person on Facebook due to free speech implications.
“The second court of appeals in Washington D.C. upheld a ruling that President Trump’s Twitter account was a public account and cannot block people. This specific ruling does not apply to us, but there have been long-standing laws that say very similar things,” Brown said.
According to Brown, a public social media account operates in the same manner as a “soap box in the parking lot.” Under the first amendment, it is legally restricted to infringe on a person’s ability to communicate with officials. The act of blocking a user, when it is a city council official doing it, has been ruled to do just that.
“However you choose to communicate, when it relates to your positions and policies, is considered a public forum. You cannot regulate the content of speech,” Brown said.
Mayor David Hillock brought attention to what he calls a “gray area” where the law may have a significant impact on the current communication model that Little Elm town officials have been operating under.
“I think that is where the line is drawn (between public and private accounts). I have my family and friends on Facebook and I have other mayor pages. I know I can’t block anyone on that page. I have never broken the law,” Hillock said. “The gray area here is that some people tag me on my private page and I respond in an official capacity.”
Brown indicated that if this were to be the case, Hillock could not block anyone on his private account either.
“Then you can’t block people on your private page. If you respond to it, then the page becomes, in essence, a public forum. If you have two accounts, it has to be set up pretty artfully,” Brown said.
The law, overall, is meant to protect residents from being excluded from public debate on the future of the town. Without access to power, Brown worried that this could have significant impacts on a fundamental right.
“There are civil rights implications. The law is evolving with social media. You can’t pick and choose who you are going to listen to. There is an open dialogue on important issues,” Brown said.
There was also the question of whether officials were obligated to accept all friend requests. Brown insisted with the reason behind accepting and denying a request where the answer lies.
“I think it comes down to the discretion of whether you always accept friend requests or don’t. If there is a pattern of you accepting friend requests from people that clearly espouse this viewpoint and you don’t take any friend requests from people that espouse another (that is what we look for). If you are well aware people espouse a viewpoint, it comes down to intent,” Brown said.
