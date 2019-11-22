Harts Branch Trail

Town officials celebrated the completion of Harts Branch Trail, a 1.25-mile section of paved trail that connects Walker Lane to the Lakefront Trail at Eldorado Parkway.

 Courtesy of the town of Little Elm

Little Elm just got better connected.

The town recently celebrated the opening of Harts Branch Trail, a 1.25-mile section of paved trail that connects Walker Lane to the Lakefront Trail at Eldorado Parkway. The trail at Walker also connects to the Sunset Point trail system that connects to FM 423.

Officials said with the completion of Harts Branch Trail all of the town’s trails have connectivity through the town.

“This trail is very important in terms of connectivity. It helps to connect neighborhoods where previous connectivity did not exist and unites east-west neighborhoods and the town from the north and south sides of Eldorado,” said Chuck Fikes, parks and facilities manager for the town. “The trail also provides a path to amenities such as the McCord Park and the McCord Park Splash Pad, the Wood Family Dog Park, which is under construction, Beard Park, and the Lakefront District, our destination district of amenities and restaurants. From a regional standpoint the connection from FM 423 to Eldorado through the Sunset Point trail system is significant because it allows users to move from residential neighborhoods to retail and restaurants on foot or bike versus car. This is a significant transportation benefit.”

Fikes said that while the town doesn’t have anything in the works for future trails, the town has recently completed a master plan for Cottonwood Park that will provide additional trails once constructed.

“We are also seeking potential partnerships with neighboring municipalities to increase regional connectivity,” Fikes said.

