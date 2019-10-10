There are two weeks left to participate in the town's #LakefrontTrailsChallenge.
The town of Little Elm is hosting the challenge as a way to encourage residents to get out and enjoy the town's trails.
The challenge wraps up Oct. 24. Winners will be announced Oct. 25.
Residents are encouraged to visit any of the town's trails – Johnny Broyle’s Nature Trail, Lakefront Trail, Cottonwood Nature Trail and Hart’s Branch Trail – and take a picture of themselves, their family, their friends and/or their pets enjoying the trail. They should then post the pictures on the Lakefront social media sites – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and use the hashtag #LakefrontTrailsChallenge.
Participants should mention in the caption what trail was visited, and there must be a photo with each trail to be eligible for the grand prize.
This is the second year for the contest.
“The main reason we wanted to roll this out is we wanted to have something seasonal in the fall,” said Meagan Martinez, Lakefront marketing and programs specialist. “It’s a cooler time to be out and active on the trails, and this is a good opportunity to promote Lakefront and Little Elm as a whole.”
There is no limit to the number of photos that can be posted.
The winner of the grand prize will receive an Eno portable hammock for two, a 32-ounce Hydroflask and an REI backpack full of Lakefront swag.
Random participants receive smaller prizes throughout the month.
