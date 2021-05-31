Tuesday is the last day to vote early in the runoff election in Little Elm. Election Day is Saturday.
Curtis Cornelious and Ken Eaken are facing off in the mayor’s race. They reached a runoff after neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in the May 1 election. Cornelious received 49.7 percent of the votes (1,326 votes), and Eaken received 30.5 percent (814 votes). Councilman Nick Musteen received 19.8 percent (529 votes).
Cornelious has served on the Town Council for 12 years. Eaken is president of the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
There will also be a runoff election in Place 5 between Jamell Johnson and Jeremy Lukas. Johnson received 33.7 percent of the votes (178 votes), and Lukas finished with 28.9 percent (153 votes). They were followed by Von Gipson (18.3, percent, 97) and Geoff Gray (17 percent, 90).
Neil Blais will resume his place in District 3 after he ran unopposed.
