Local residents who watch the TV show “Super Nanny” may see a familiar location during an episode this spring.
Producers filmed an episode of the Lifetime Channel show at the Little Elm Library earlier this month.
According to Lynette Roberson, library manager, the show’s segment producer Bianca Cockrell contacted the library in late January to ask about filming an episode there.
A family of four, who lives in Cross Roads, was recently selected for the show, and producers wanted the family interacting in different locations, including the library, Roberson said.
“We discussed scheduling, and after a few scheduling delays, they were able to complete filming on (Feb. 1),” Roberson said.
In addition to the family, library staff members Laurie McKee, Jenna Shupp and Kelley Anderson were also part of the filming.
“Super Nanny” originally ran from 2004 to 2011. It was renewed last year and began airing again in January.
Cockrell said the episode features the family discussing ways to unplug from their electronic devices to spend more quality time with each other. One of the ways of doing that is by using the library’s resources, Cockrell said.
Roberson said McKee helped the family members get library cards. Shupp gave the “tween” child a tour of the library. McKee helped one of the children use one of the public computers to conduct research for a homework assignment using the TexShare database.
“When they left, they gave us a ‘happy face’ on the Happy or Not kiosk,” Roberson said.
