Officers from the Little Elm Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. The incident, which police say began as an argument, occurred in the 600 block of Lakefront Drive, near Meadowbend Drive.
Two people were injured during the event; one was treated at a nearby hospital and released, and the other is currently in surgery in critical condition. Neither victim resides in Little Elm, police said.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and detectives are actively working the scene.
