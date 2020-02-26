Little Elm police arrested Micyra Williams, 27, on Wednesday and charged her with murder following the shooting death of her husband on Feb. 12.

Police responded to a shooting call around 12:27 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive. Officers discovered a 30-year-old male, later identified as Caleb Marshall Pearson, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police reports state that Williams told officers at the scene that there had been a violent disturbance between her and her husband earlier.

Police said officers discovered signs of injuries on Williams at the scene and that Williams was transported to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries during the incident.

Police Chief Rodney Harrison said a thorough investigation led to the decision to charge Williams.  

“The detectives took witness statements, and the evidence at the scene led to us charging her with the offense of murder,” Harrison said.

Police said there were four small children at the house during the shooting. Harrison said they are now with family. 

