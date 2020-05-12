lepd

Little Elm police officers responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of an attack on a woman who was exercising near the Union Park Bark Park dog park located near Union Park Boulevard and Fishtrap Road.

The victim was able to fight off her attacker, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers are currently investigating and working to gather more details. No further information will be released at this time, police said.

