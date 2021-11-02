Little Elm election
The results for Little Elm's town council Place 1 race are in, and the results are as follows:

Little Elm – Town Council (Place 1)

Jamell Johnson: 49.61% (1,351)

Ken Eaken: 46.35% (1,262)

David Taylor: 4.04% (110)

