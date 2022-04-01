Reported COVID-19 cases in Little Elm dropped from February to March while a COVID-19 death was reported in the town, data from Denton County Public Health (DCPH) found.
According to DCPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, eight positive cases from symptom onset were reported in Little Elm for the entire month of March. In contrast, 192 such cases were reported in Little Elm in February, while 2,563 were reported in January.
As of Friday, there are currently 143 active cases in Little Elm.
One COVID-19 death was officially reported in Little Elm on Thursday. Officials say the victim was a woman in her 50s. This was the only COVID-19 death to be reported in Little Elm in March, and the 20th to be reported since May 2020.
While COVID-19 cases have appeared to drop significantly in recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that a subvariant of the Omicron variant called BA.2 Omicron is starting to account for many cases of late. BA.2, which was first identified in New Jersey in December, is more transmissible than the initial Omicron variant and more resistant to monoclonal antibody treatments, public health officials say.
Information regarding its presence in Little Elm and surrounding areas is scarce at this time.
