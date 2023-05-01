Kaylee Worth

Little Elm senior Kaylee Worth has been named the District 5-6A co-utility player of the year.

The Little Elm and The Colony boys and girls soccer teams gave it their best shot against some of the toughest competition in the state.

The Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars were in the mix for playoff berths until the final few week of the season. Although their respective seasons ended just short of making the playoffs, there were coaches in Districts 5-6A and 9-5A that respected the hard work put forth by Little Elm and The Colony – both the boys and girls teams – and rewarded the Lobos and Cougars with spots on the all-district teams.

