The Little Elm and The Colony boys and girls soccer teams gave it their best shot against some of the toughest competition in the state.
The Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars were in the mix for playoff berths until the final few week of the season. Although their respective seasons ended just short of making the playoffs, there were coaches in Districts 5-6A and 9-5A that respected the hard work put forth by Little Elm and The Colony – both the boys and girls teams – and rewarded the Lobos and Cougars with spots on the all-district teams.
Little Elm senior Kaylee Worth finally enjoyed a clean bill of health after two ACL tears forced her away from the pitch earlier in her prep career. A team captain, Worth was garnered with the 5-6A co-utility player of the year award after she finished with five goals and five assists while she played center back, forward and as an attacking midfielder.
Freshman Hailey Bradford defended some of the top attackers in District 5-6A and her ability to be a feisty presence and create offense led to her being selected as the co-defensive newcomer of the year. She finished with four goals and six assists, and she also finished with two penalty-kick goals in penalty-kick wins.
Little Elm head coach Brian Swinney was named the 5-6A co-head coach of the year along with Allen’s Kelly Thompson.
The Colony boys also had a superlative award winner in senior defender Edwin Lopez, who was named District 9-5A co-defensive player of the year – an award that he shared with Creekview senior Shawn Akinmoyo. Lopez contributed two goals and one assist.
The Colony junior Bryan Carrillo and senior Hagen Waesch, who will play in college for North Carolina, landed on the all-district first team. Seniors Blake Galvez and Marcos Valdespino are second-team honorees.
On the girls’ side, senior attacking midfielder Kristen Sueltz and sophomore left midfielder/left center back Natalie Hernandez landed on the all-9-5A first team to headline the list of selections for The Colony. Sueltz scored 14 goals and 10 assists and finished as the team’s all-time scoring leader. Hernandez recorded 11 goals and eight assists.
Sophomore forward Angela Reynolds, senior midfielder Taryn Sueltz and senior goalkeeper Cadence Tischler were named to the all-district second team. Senior forward/midfielder Gianna Bienati, senior defenseman Kaitlynn Chapman, senior midfielder/forward Lauren Gauthier and junior defenseman Madalyn Hundt garnered honorable-mention selections.
Over in District 5-6A, Little Elm’s boys had a total of four selections on the all-district team. Senior Zack Nickel was a first-team honoree at defender. Junior Sam Flores made the second team at forward. Receiving honorable mention recognition was senior defender Adam Rodriguez and junior midfielder Dyllan Arias.
The Lady Lobos were also well-represented on the all-5-6A team. Junior Karli Dennis and senior Addisyn Brown landed on the first team. Senior Isis Vineyard and juniors Dani Quintanilla and Bailey McCreary were selected to the second team.
