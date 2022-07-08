Plans for a 6.7 acre commercial development in Southeast Little Elm are moving forward and now pending action from the Little Elm Town Council.
In a Thursday meeting, the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a rezone and establishment of a Planned Development district for the project, which would entail the construction of four buildings designated for office, warehouse and showroom purposes.
Potential clients for the development are digital printers, engineers, architects, carpeting/flooring and e-commerce companies. Because these uses are generally not permitted under Light Commercial zoning, the applicant, Madewell Companies, requested modified standards and promised to make a series of adjustments.
“I still have the concern about people who know that parking lot is there trying to access the trails,” said P&Z Chair Michael Bell to the applicant on Thursday.
Steve Alford of Madewell ensured that they would put up signs and take other measures against motorists cutting through the parking lot to circumvent traffic intersections, saying, “We’re very much in favor of doing whatever we can to protect that from improper access."
If approved, the project would spearhead the construction of four buildings – each ranging from 7,800 square feet to 13,700 square feet – along the 25600 block of Smotherman Road, near New Life Community Church.
The rezone and establishment of the light commercial Planned Development district will be considered by the Little Elm Town Council in a future meeting.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
