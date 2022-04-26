The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees filled multiple leadership positions throughout the district, including that of Little Elm High School Principal, in a Monday meeting.
These hirings came after what Human Resources Director Ashley Brown described as "a really thorough interview process." The nomination of these candidates was discussed by the board in a closed executive session before the vote.
The action items included the appointment of Ray Borden, who will become LEHS Principal as a successor to outgoing Principal Elizabeth Priddy.
Borden previously served as Principal of Arlington ISD's Seguin High School, where he was awarded Secondary Principal of the Year in the 2019-20 school year.
Furthermore, Penny Tramel, who is currently the Chief Academic Officer for College Station ISD, will be appointed in Cynthia Mika's place as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Learning.
In addition to Borden and Tramel, the following appointments were made by the board:
Chris Reza - Principal for Lakeview Elementary
Kendra Vogt - Director for Child Nutrition
Charese Duffey - Title IX Coordinator
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
