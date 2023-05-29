Lauren Ainsley Little Elm

Lauren Ainsley was recently promoted to Little Elm head softball coach.

 Photo courtesy of Little Elm ISD

Lauren Ainsley has gotten to know the players and coaches in District 5-6A in the three seasons that she has served as an assistant softball coach at Prosper and Little Elm.

Now it will be her turn to guide a program in what is widely regarded as one of the toughest districts in the state.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments