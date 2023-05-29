Lauren Ainsley has gotten to know the players and coaches in District 5-6A in the three seasons that she has served as an assistant softball coach at Prosper and Little Elm.
Now it will be her turn to guide a program in what is widely regarded as one of the toughest districts in the state.
Ainsley was recently promoted to Little Elm head coach after Brent Achorn resigned after two seasons to accept the same position with Leonard High School.
Little Elm enjoyed quite the turnaround with Achorn at the helm, going from four wins in the year before his arrival to back-to-back playoff appearances and 27 wins over that span of play, with the Lady Lobos recording consecutive bi-district finalist appearances.
And while Little Elm was ramping up its season, that provided Ainsley with plenty of moments to get to know her players both on and off the field. Building relationships are a huge part of her coaching philosophy, and from day one, Ainsley has made that a priority.
“I absolutely love those girls,” Ainsley said. “From day one, we jumped in and built strong relationships. That’s one of my specific reasons for wanting to become the head coach of this team. They’re extremely coachable and they work really hard. They really have interest in what I say in my coaching philosophy and what I have to say. We work well together.”
Ainsley was a standout pitcher for Texas A&M from 2011-15 but she didn’t begin coaching right away. The former Aggie was a school teacher only in her first year working in education but then coached middle school basketball and volleyball for a few years.
Yet for as much as she enjoyed coaching basketball and volleyball, Ainsley wanted to get back to being involved in softball in some capacity. Then-Prosper head coach Todd Rainwater gave her that opportunity. Ainsley quickly earned the trust of Rainwater and Achorn, which allowed her to juggle multiple roles while working for each team.
“I feel like everywhere that I’ve been that they’ve given me a lot of responsibility,” Ainsley said. “Whether it’s the day-to-day process or making me part of the processes. At Prosper, I worked with the pitchers and had a lot of on-the-field responsibilities. I feel like both coaches gave me a good idea of the role and help build my confidence along the way to accept the role that I have now.”
A big reason why Little Elm made the postseason this season was the improvement of junior-to-be pitcher Jadyn Struxness. Ainsley said Struxness has a “give-me-the-ball” mentality and that she wants to be there for her team. The Lady Lobos gave up just 4.88 runs per game.
“She absorbs everything that I say,” Ainsley said. “She is an extremely coachable athlete and she wants to learn more. She wants to work new things and try to get better every day. I knew her from the year before and I knew her strengths and weaknesses. As soon as I got there, we went in the bullpen and I further pushed her on her strengths. We’re working to build on those weaknesses and she’s improved so much this year.”
For as much improvement as Little Elm has made over the last two seasons, the Lady Lobos want to get past the first round of the playoffs. Little Elm was swept in two games by Flower Mound in bi-district this season and saw an early lead evaporate last year in a loss to Hebron.
“They’re hungry,” Ainsley said. “They want to work hard. They want to show people that they are a force to be reckoned with, and I’m right there alongside them.”
