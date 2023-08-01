Thomas Adams Brooklyn Herrera Little Elm football

Little Elm sophomore running back Brooklyn Herrera takes the handoff from sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams during Monday’s practice at Little Elm ISD multipurpose indoor facility.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Whether it was at Little Elm or North Garland, second-year Lobos head football coach Joe Castillo has always put a premium on the development of his players. But even more important to Castillo is all of the time that he has cherished building relationships with his coaching staff and players.

However, the latter proved to be a struggle at times last season. Castillo was hired by Little Elm on May 17, 2022, just one day before school let out for the summer break. He had three months to prepare for the start of the season and that same amount of time to get to know his new team following a 10-year stint coaching his alma mater, North Garland.


