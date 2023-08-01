Whether it was at Little Elm or North Garland, second-year Lobos head football coach Joe Castillo has always put a premium on the development of his players. But even more important to Castillo is all of the time that he has cherished building relationships with his coaching staff and players.
However, the latter proved to be a struggle at times last season. Castillo was hired by Little Elm on May 17, 2022, just one day before school let out for the summer break. He had three months to prepare for the start of the season and that same amount of time to get to know his new team following a 10-year stint coaching his alma mater, North Garland.
“When you don't know all of the kids' names in the program, that's never a good thing,” he said. “I always felt like I had no connection at times. I feel a lot more connected with them this year; a lot of heart-to-heart talks, a lot of encouragement, a lot of 'this is how it's going to be.' The kids have taken to it in the time that we've had together. I’ve been very proud of their efforts during the summer.”
Yet for as much more as Castillo feels at ease, and likewise with the Lobo players with their second-year head coach, there are plenty of new faces that he has to get to know during the first week of practice as Little Elm lost a large senior class to graduation.
Monday was the first official day of fall practice for fall high school sports teams in Texas. While several other area teams will wait until next week to begin varsity practice, Little Elm got a jump start. The Lobo players weren’t in pads. The pads will be allowed to come on Saturday.
With five returning starters on offense and just four on defense, Little Elm has several holes to fill from last season’s team that finished 2-8.
Little Elm also lost last year’s starting quarterback, Kellen Tasby, to transfer as the Tulane commit is now at Prestonwood Christian Academy. The good news for the Lobos, as well as every football team in 5-6A, is that each program will have a new starting quarterback. Senior Devin Deluna and sophomore Thomas Adams are battling it out to earn the starting job for Little Elm.
Little Elm plays at Prestonwood on Sept. 8.
“It's been back and forth,” Castillo said. “In quarterback meetings, they're competing on the board and out here, they're competing on the field. They support each other and understand the decision that will be made.”
Castillo was pleased with the turnout for the first day of practice. Ninety players competed inside the Little Elm ISD multipurpose indoor facility on Monday for the first day of fall practice – a nice reprieve from the 102-degree weather outside.
“As the head football coach, you don't just worry about offense, defense and special teams,” Castillo said. “You worry about the health of your players, your coaches and your trainers. This helps us to get acclimated a little better.
“We're going to have days that we're here and days where we're outside, but we're going to be smart about it because it's going to be hot outside this week. Most of the kids went through summer conditioning outside. Of course, you want safety and you want to take it to your advantage. I'm very thankful for the community for this facility.”
One player that has helped Little Elm’s newest players to acclimate to high school varsity football is senior wide receiver/strong safety, and the team’s vocal leader, Prince Ijioma.
Ijioma will be a primary target in the passing game. He finished with 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Little Elm lost 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns by alum Tay’lon Jackson and 356 more from Franklyn Johnson to graduation.
"Very, very energetic kid,” Castillo said of Ijioma. “Vocal kid. He wants to be great. He's been a vocal leader for us the last two years."
Castillo has also raved about sophomore wide receiver Carlton Mims.
The strength of Little Elm will be its power running game, which will be led by senior tailbacks Jaydon Perine and Semaj Jordan-Rector. They combined for 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,176 rushing yards last season. Paving the way will be senior offensive lineman Logan Ford and Jayden Howard.
Defensively, Little Elm will count on senior linebacker Osa Adonri and senior defensive end Tre Volel to guide the Lobos.
Little Elm is slated to open the season Aug. 25 at home against Arlington Bowie.
The Pack is Back!!! Little Elm holds 1st fall practice
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.