Harry Potter is bringing his wizardly wand to Little Elm.
Following a massively successful run in the UK, New York, Brussels, and Washington D.C., Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with Fever and IMG, has announced that Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will open in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.
The breathtaking light trail will be open on October 28, 2023 for Wizarding World fans of all ages to enjoy in the woods of Little Elm Park in Little Elm. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, July 27, but fans who sign up for the waitlist today will unlock exclusive access to secure tickets.
Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will discover some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers, and practice casting their very own spells.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is for the whole family and promises a wonderful time for fans of all ages, giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of the Wizarding World in a whole new way. Visitors will also find a themed village at the end of the trail where they can enjoy delicious food and drink, as well as a gift shop with merchandise from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. An unforgettable evening lies ahead!
The outdoor experience was created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, and award-winning theatrical designers Thinkwell and Unify.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.