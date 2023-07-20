494205-RAVENSWOOD Key Art-Horizontal-cccf2e-original-1689867757.jpg

Harry Potter is bringing his wizardly wand to Little Elm.

Following a massively successful run in the UK, New York, Brussels, and Washington D.C., Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with Fever and IMG, has announced that Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will open in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments