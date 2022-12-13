Elizabeth Watkins is the President and Founder of Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm where she has made an impact in the cities ensuring that all children have access to basic hygiene items. Refresh Little Elm was founded three years ago and is already providing customized packs filled with full-size hygiene products to over 1,400 students each quarter.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Elizabeth Watkins. I am the President and Founder of Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm. I have lived in Texas for the past 15 years with my husband Matt and two sons. I started Refresh Frisco in 2019 because I wanted to give back to our community. Through my volunteer work in local schools and other nonprofit organizations, I recognized that there was a gap in the hygiene product space. Children were going without essential hygiene items and I wanted to do something about it. Refresh expanded into the Little Elm community in 2021 operating as Refresh Little Elm. We are currently providing customized packs filled with full-size hygiene products to over 1,400 students each quarter.
Tell me a little bit about Refresh Little Elm.
Our mission at Refresh Little Elm is to ensure that all children have access to basic hygiene items. Proper hygiene keeps our kids healthy by stopping illness and infection from spreading. Equally important is the fact that when children feel clean on the outside it helps them to feel more confident on the inside. Lack of self-esteem, especially during the teenage years, can negatively impact a student's performance in school as well as their ability to form meaningful relationships and friendships. We work directly with Little Elm counselors, nurses and school staff to help connect us with students that will benefit from our program. Once a family enrolls their child, they receive quarterly Refresh Packs filled with enough full-sized hygiene products to last the student for three months. Our packs are customized based upon the child's age, gender preference and ethnicity. Our packs include full-size, essential products such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush, floss, lotion, lip balm, sunscreen. a hairbrush, deodorant, shaving cream, hand sanitizer and feminine hygiene products for our female students. Each pack also includes a Refresh card, which is a handwritten note of encouragement. Our care packages are discreetly distributed to students via the school and the student’s identity is protected and confidential. Our nonprofit has no paid employees and is led entirely by volunteers. We rely on the generosity of our community to help us fill our packs. Little Elm families in need of our services can visit our website www.RefreshLittleElm.org to register. Anyone interested in getting involved by volunteering or donating can reach us at info@RefreshLittleElm.org. We are also on Facebook at Refresh Little Elm.
What do you do in your role as President and Founder of Refresh Little Elm?
In three short years, our organization has seen tremendous growth and now serves 1,400 students in 85 schools. New students are enrolling daily. I oversee the operations of the organization alongside an amazing group of like-minded board members who sincerely care about others. We are meeting a need in the community and it is truly the most gratifying and rewarding experience. I have the unique privilege as a nonprofit leader to make a difference in the lives of children in our community. This work is so important to me and I am grateful on a daily basis.
What is your favorite part about the organization?
I love visiting with the families and children that we serve during our quarterly hygiene pack distributions. Their gratitude and smiles make all of the hard work worthwhile. Everything that we do at Refresh Little Elm is focused on helping to keep our local kids feeling clean and confident.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about serving others. Years ago, I came across this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is 'What are you doing for others?" His words have had a profound impact on me. I sincerely believe that we have been put on this earth to live beyond ourselves.
What do you do when you aren't serving as President of Refresh Little Elm?
I enjoy the arts and have had season tickets to Dallas Summer Musicals for years. I also like to watch sports, read, journal, go to the movies and spend time with my friends and family.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by people that follow their passion. My favorite place to be is in a room filled with nonprofit leaders.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Little Elm?
I love going to the movies at Flix Brewhouse. We watch lots of Cowboys football at Wing Daddy’s Sauce House. And Krab Kingz Seafood is amazing!
What advice do you have for someone who wants to start a nonprofit?
Nonprofits have a unique set of rules and guidelines. Educate yourself before jumping in. I highly recommend the Nonprofit Management Certificate Series at Collin College. I spent years working up the courage to start my own nonprofit. I want to encourage and inspire others to follow their passion and take a risk. In the words of J.K. Rowling: "Anything is possible if you have enough nerve."
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
We have opportunities every single day to make life a little easier, a little better, for those around us. I am so proud of what we have accomplished in three short years with Refresh. I hope one day I can rest knowing that I used my gifts to do good.
