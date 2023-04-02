Standing 6-foot-4 gives Little Elm junior Caden Richardson a lot of advantages when he is playing baseball.
Whether it’s a better reach of his pitches, the ability to generate more power with his bat or to have more range to catch a ball thrown to him at first base, Richardson is a towering presence. But he doesn’t rely solely on his height while on the field. Richardson has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft and be as mechanically fine-tuned as can be.
Growing up, Richardson was a multi-sport athlete. He played basketball until his sophomore year but was just more passionate about baseball.
Richardson is in his third season with Little Elm’s baseball team. He pitched in tournaments his freshman season but has been a starter in each of the last two seasons.
Lobos head coach Matt Harbin said Richardson had his “coming-out party” during a game on March 25, 2022. That day, Richardson tossed a complete game with six strikeouts against two hits in a 2-0 victory for Little Elm against District 5-6A rival Denton Braswell.
Little Elm fell one inning short of making the playoffs last season and that has fueled the fire for this year’s team. The Lobos came into last Friday’s home game against Prosper 2-3 in District 5-6A, but those three losses were by a combined four runs.
Richardson has done everything in his power to keep the Lobos in contention. He is 2-1 with 44 strikeouts in 31 innings and a 2.71 ERA, and with a bat in his hands, has hit .368 with two home runs, eight doubles, one triple and eight RBIs.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Richardson chats about his pitching and hitting, Little Elm’s push for a playoff berth, his favorite moment in a Lobo uniform and reveals the name of his favorite professional athlete.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. What has been working well for you, both hitting and pitching?
CR: I've been very consistent hitting the zone with my pitching and getting a lot of strikeouts. I've also gotten a lot of hits. I've also been slugging and getting a good amount of bases when I hit.
SLM: There are a lot of talented teams in District 5-6A. What have you done so well on the mound to limit the damage by the other teams’ offenses?
CR: Being in our district, there is a lot of talent. I've learned that I have to pitch and not just throw it by guys. Everyone can hit in our district. It doesn't matter what team you are playing.
SLM: Little Elm came so close to qualifying for the postseason last year. How much has that served as motivation for the Lobos?
CR: That's on my mind before I take the field every game. I think we all have a chip on our shoulders because we got so close but are so far away. It's really fueled me throughout this whole year, and I think it's fueled the whole team as well.
SLM: What has been your favorite moment playing for Little Elm?
CR: My freshman year, when we were playing Frisco Memorial and I struck out their 3-hole to get a save. I just remember getting mobbed by my teammates right after that.
SLM: What advantages does standing 6-foot-4 give you?
CR: I have a lot more reach than everybody. I can get a lot further down the mound. My release point is pretty high. It gives me a release point that is pretty solid.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
CR: I got into baseball at age 5 when my dad signed me up for the local team. Ever since then, I've been in love with the game. I've worked hard to get better. Last summer, I went to WWVA a couple of times
SLM: Who is your favorite professional baseball player?
CR: Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. I just find his swing to be very pretty. I play “MLB: The Show” a lot, and he's in my lineup. I've just been drawn to him watching baseball throughout the years.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.