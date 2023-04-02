Caden Richardson

Little Elm junior Caden Richardson is batting .368 on the season with two home runs and eight RBI.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Standing 6-foot-4 gives Little Elm junior Caden Richardson a lot of advantages when he is playing baseball.

Whether it’s a better reach of his pitches, the ability to generate more power with his bat or to have more range to catch a ball thrown to him at first base, Richardson is a towering presence. But he doesn’t rely solely on his height while on the field. Richardson has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft and be as mechanically fine-tuned as can be.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments