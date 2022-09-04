The Little Elm community has been nothing but supportive of the Royer family business since its opening, which is now all-in for them after their oldest son joins the business this week.
Karla and John Royer grew up in the automotive business industry and now own a CARSTAR together in Little Elm. It slowly started becoming a full-on family business after Karla’s youngest son, Seth, expressed interest in the day-to-day operations.
“It's been really fun,” Karla said. “It's fun being around your adult children working together, working for the same cause. And we just want to become a bigger part of the community and everything. We just love that feeling.”
Seth is learning the operation side of the company, while Alex is coming into a more financial role for the business. Karla said the family plans to expand the business to nearby towns in the future, but for now, remain in Little Elm to learn.
The Royer’s opened the CARSTAR in Little Elm not even a year before the pandemic started, bringing up challenges for the family to stay open. Karla said they planned on doing a big grand opening to get the community involved, but the timing kept being off and then the pandemic hit.
This year, she said she hopes to achieve getting the community more involved through fundraisers for cystic fibrosis, which CARSTAR has aimed to raise money for for more than 20 years.
Since the business opened, the Royer’s have gotten to know the community around them really well, since they are not originally from Little Elm. Karla grew up in Oklahoma City and moved to Dallas after she met John since that is where he is from. When they bought the business, they moved to Little Elm to immerse themselves in the community and live where they worked.
“The business has done really well with the community around us,” Karla said. “We’ve really attracted a lot of homes and the people have just been great to work with. We really love them.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.