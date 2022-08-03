Lakefront District
Lakefront at Little Elm Facebook photo

Airbnbs and other short-term rentals will now be faced with more regulation in Little Elm. 

The regulations, which were approved by the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting, are amendments to a short-term rental ordinance first approved in 2020. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments