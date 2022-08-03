Airbnbs and other short-term rentals will now be faced with more regulation in Little Elm.
The regulations, which were approved by the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting, are amendments to a short-term rental ordinance first approved in 2020.
The new law will increase the short-term rental registration fee from $50 to $150, a move that Town Secretary Caitlan Biggs said was recommended in the interest of matching registration fees enacted by other cities. Per Biggs' presentation, Frisco charges a $300 registration fee for short-term rentals, while Denton charges $100.
The town also has more discretion to cite tenants and owners of such properties, as well as revoke or suspend short-term rental registration in the event the registered properties are in violation of the law.
More specifically, this includes a progressive chain of penal measures:
The first violation of the ordinance will result in a written warning.
The second violation of the ordinance will result in suspension of registration for six months, after which the applicant must reapply in order for the short-term rental to remain in good legal standing.
The third violation of the ordinance will result in suspension of registration for a year, with the same reapplication mandate in place.
The fourth violation of the ordinance will result in the registration being permanently revoked.
Furthermore, violations that exceed the first offense will include a $500 penalty per day of violation. Cited persons will have 10 business days to submit an appeal to the Town Manager's office, the law states.
As the council deliberated on this ordinance, "party houses" remained a focal point of discussion.
“We have a tourism community that we need to accommodate, but it can’t come at the expense of the neighbors and the people that live here," said Town Manager Matt Mueller.
Other variables were also discussed in the half-hour exchange, including enforcement toward short-term rental services that specialize in swimming pools (smartphone app Swimply, for example, allows customers to rent residential swimming pools by the hour.)
Enforcement toward repeat violators who exhibit disregard for the law was also discussed, including scenarios in which violations escalate to an arrest warrant being issued.
“I want to make sure there’s a warm body who’s personal life and professional life is impacted because they now have a warrant for their arrest and it's not just some nameless corporation," said Councilman Michael McClellan.
The ordinance was approved as written by staff.
“Since this is a new process, and we have no idea what we’ll run into, let’s go ahead and roll it out, and then as things come along, we can respond to them,” said Mayor Curtis Cornelious shortly before the unanimous council vote. “We can sit here all night and say, ‘What if and what if,’ but the fact that we have a process in place and escalation, I think, is good.”
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
