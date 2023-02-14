Little Elm staff recently published the 2022 Strategic Report and presented it to the Little Elm Town Council on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The 2022 Strategic Report is a comprehensive overview of the Town of Little Elm’s progress toward the goals defined in the town’s Strategic Plan. Here are six takeaways from the report.
1. A safe and welcoming environment
In an effort to prioritize safety, the new Fire Station 4/Police Substation is currently under design. This new building will be located on Ryan Spiritas Parkway at the corner of FM 720 and US 380 and has an anticipated opening in April 2025. The town will hire 18 firefighters for this station and additional police officers who will patrol the area.
Some notable events Little Elm had in 2022 to ensure a safe and welcoming environment included Diwali at the Beach, the town’s first Juneteenth event, and library programming that was reflective of the community.
When it comes to police and fire, the fire department responded to 5,335 incidents with the average response time of five minutes and 13 seconds. The fire department also delivered the Fire Safety Education to Grades K-3rd at all elementary school campuses. The police department was recognized for the sixth year by the Texas Police Chiefs - Best Practice Program. The department was also awarded a state grant for tobacco and traffic enforcement, and implemented the Flock Camera System for Frisco West and Paloma Creek subdivisions.
Notable town completions include the $1.24 million of street, sidewalk, curb, and gutter replacement as part of the Annual Street Maintenance Program, the town poured 113.75 yards of concrete, 57.51 tons of hot asphalt mix, and 30 tons of cold asphalt mix. The town improved school zone flashers, and amended its Short-Term Rental Ordinance to provide additional enforcement mechanisms.
2. Ensuring strong relationships
In order to maintain positive relationships within the community and region, the Town of Little Elm is conducting business with a level of integrity, promoting open communication, transparency, partnership, and being courteous.
In 2022, Little Elm added an online form for proclamation requests to streamline the approval process, established a Youth Council and Veterans Committee to provide additional engagement opportunities, re-established the New Resident Bag Program, and several more partnership opportunities in the community. A full list of partnerships can be found in the 2022 Strategic Report.
3. Maximizing community recreation
In an effort to maximize community recreation, the Town of Little Elm aims to provide leisure activities in the region for a broad range of socio-economic and interest groups with the focus set on the unique lakefront recreation opportunities that exist along Lewisville Lake.
New events added in 2022 include two triathlons, The Lakefront Luau, Dinosaurs at The Park, Night Out in The Lakefront, and programming for Frozen, The Cove Luau, The Cove Holiday Store, and The Cove Christmas to The Cove at The Lakefront.
Little Elm also completed the turf project at Cottonwood Sports Complex, which brought turf infields to all of the baseball fields located in the complex. This project upholds the council’s vision to ensure Little Elm offers high-quality amenities for youth sports for both league play and tournaments.
In addition to the Cottonwood Sports Complex, the town council also approved the renovation and expansion of the Lakeside Sports Complex. This project is anticipated to open in the spring of this year and will feature three softball fields, a basketball court, upgrades to existing tennis courts, and four pickleball courts. There will also be a loop trail, restrooms and concessions, and a multipurpose practice or game field.
4. Operational integrity
In order to ensure integrity and long-term liability of the town’s financial and operational process, Little Elm works to maintain a competitive tax rate, recruiting retail and small business economic development prospects, planning for long-term financial obligations, and maintaining a level of operational efficiency.
In 2022, 47 businesses opened in Little Elm to help support the town and the town council also lowered the town’s property tax rate to its lowest rate in over a decade.
5. Expanding identity
To expand the town’s identity, Little Elm staff had several projects completed in 2022 to support this effort, including implementing the Wayfinding Signage Program Phase I and II throughout the community, consolidating The Rec at The Lakefront, The Lakefront, and The Cove at The Lakefront websites, developing a comprehensive tourism brochure to showcase Little Elm amenities and events, and many more.
Little Elm staff managed a 9% increase in likes on Facebook, 5,000 average reach on Facebook posts, a 34% increase in Instagram followers, a 50% increase in the Lakefront at Little Elm’s social media presence and engagement, and got 328 Little Elm Recreation Center Instagram followers to promote programming, classes, and events.
6. Ensuring excellence in services
Little Elm staff will ensure that high-quality public services are maintained by addressing growth needs in infrastructure and by attracting, retaining, equipping, and empowering a workforce that delivers excellent service for an excellent value, the 2022 Strategic Report notes.
The Town of Little Elm maintained accreditation status with the American Public Works Association and implemented several items that would support the growth of the town through public works, fleet, utilities, and streets, storm and solid waste.
To read the entire 2022 Strategic Report, visit https://issuu.com/townoflittleelm/docs/1248-annual_strategic_report_v9.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.