Little Elm ISD hosted its inaugural "633 Run" on Saturday morning to honor Det. Jerry R. Walker, a Little Elm Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 17, 2017.
spotlight featured
Slideshow: 633 Run, hosted in honor of Det. Jerry R. Walker
- Garrett Gravley, ggravley@starlocalmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
-
Flower Mound resident arrested on murder-for-hire charge
-
The Mesquite Police Department investigates fraud ring
-
Lewisville's state of emergency extended
-
Rowlett's Bayside Development changed
-
Allen police arrest two suspects on suspicion of stealing vehicle, drivers licenses
-
Frisco mayor addresses vaping concerns
-
The Lewisville Police Department investigates fraud ring
-
Community Profile: Kristy Davis
-
Former Denton County juvenile detention officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
-
Frisco Police investigate crash involving bicyclist
- Slideshow: 633 Run, hosted in honor of Det. Jerry R. Walker
- Little Elm roundup: ICU occupancy changes, pedestrian struck and more.
- Plano hosts Comprehensive Plan town hall
- Texas could receive over $1 billion from an opioid settlement. Here's what that would look like for North Texas.
- Trash talk: Mesquite holds town hall over solid waste ordinance
- Dallas County jails extend program to decrease hospital wait lists
- Frisco Police investigate crash involving bicyclist
- Celina approves multifamily zoning item
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.