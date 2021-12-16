Jamell Johnson
Garrett Gravley / staff photo

Jamell Johnson was sworn in as the Little Elm Town Council’s Place 1 seat in a Tuesday special meeting.

Johnson, who was elected in a Dec. 7 runoff election, was accompanied by his family as he assumed power.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments