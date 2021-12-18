Amarachi Kimpson is known around Little Elm as a scoring machine.
Kimpson was named the District 8-5A newcomer of the year after she averaged nearly 20 points per game as a freshman, then followed that up by being named the offensive player of the year by both 5-6A and Star Local Media after pouring in 23.7 points per contest last season as a sophomore.
Kimpson will take her scoring abilities out west to Las Vegas and play women’s basketball for UNLV, she announced on her personal Twitter account on Monday. She said that the up-tempo style that the Rebels play fits her skill set perfectly.
“They definitely push the ball a lot,” she said. “I like to run up the court and create for others, and I like to do a lot of that. Just playing with the flow of the game and playing fast is my type of pace. UNLV definitely plays like that.”
But it’s not just offensively where Kimpson believes that will help her to earn playing time once in college. She views herself as an all-around player. Kimpson has worked hard in the offseason to become more than just a player that can use her speed to drive to the basket.
When it came time for her to begin the recruiting process, Kimpson wanted colleges to realize that she was more than just a layup machine. She prides herself in her rebounding and defense, as evidenced by her 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game this season.
UNLV felt the same way.
“I’ve just stepped up my defense, my on-ball and off-ball defense,” Kimpson said. “I also don’t want to just drive to the basket. I want to be a three-level scorer. My deep shot has picked up over the years.”
Kimpson’s path to UNLV began during her freshman season, and she just needed one game to show why she was a Division I prospect. In her second high school game, she scored 36 points against Sherman. But it was in the Lady Lobos’ next game against Frisco Centennial when she really started to get noticed by college programs. Kimpson netted 34 points in a 74-73 overtime win.
“There were a lot of D-I prospects on that team, and it was a game that we won in overtime,” she said. “I made some clutch shots. So, it was good.”
Starting in 2023, Kimpson will bring that same shot-making ability to UNLV.
“I love the city, just visiting the strip and all of the areas,” she said. “I love the academics. When I got to see it, I loved it.”
